Frances Durisseau’s Inspirations

Let There Be Peace

Peace. We all desire it, chase after it, and try our best to achieve it. Yet often it seems to be out of our reach. We may find it and revel in it, and suddenly something comes along and snatches it away like a thief. Peace of mind, heart and spirit is vital to living a happy life. Your peace is one of your most valuable possessions. Treat it as such. Don’t give it away or let someone else steal it or devalue it. Once it’s gone, it can be extremely difficult to find it again. The journey to discover it can be long and treacherous! There are many things you can try to help you find it. Your faith, your prayer life, meditation, music, and even walking in nature, or listening to the waves can bring you into a place of peace. Be willing to take a stand for your peace at all costs. It isn’t you being selfish. It is you being wise. It is a gift that you give yourself and you are deserving of it.

♫♥✻╰ღ╮

Frances Durisseau

╭ღ╯✻♥♫

See my Inspirations By Frances in The POST Newspaper

The POST Newspaper at

www.thepostnewspaper.net