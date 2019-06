In Memoriam

In Our Prayers

May 29

Werner Lee “Sonny” Anderson

Born November 14, 1930

Chester Ashcraft

Born September 15, 1957

Kenneth William Hofstetter

Born February 20, 1939

William Keith Macdonald

Born April 18, 1943

Helen Peschke

Born October 5, 1927

Sheila Ann Taormina

Born July 12, 1946

May 30

Alton Bailey

Born July 21, 1931

Robert Edward Hamlet

Born October 27, 1938

Betty Lou Johnson

Born January 2, 1928

Anne Elizabeth Moore

Born April 29, 2000

Maria S. Rodriguez

Born October 21, 1953

James Wilson

Born November 15, 1975

May 31

Thomas DeArmon

Born June 14, 1954

Janet Lea (Duffin) Farlow

Born November 15, 1948

Joel Craig Grimmitt

Born March 4, 1955

Alice Marie Marinos

Born October 24, 1938

Willie Mae Zuber

Born August 22, 1930

June 1

Betty Merlene Block

Born January 7, 1941

Charles “Pops” Claunch

Born February 24, 1937

Edwin Joseph Gaspard Jr.

Born September 5, 1933

June 2

Michael Ellis Carlton

Born April 29, 1956

Brodie Coble

Born January 25, 1929

Sherman Palmer Fricks

Born April 22, 1992

Reyna Ibanez

Born September 9, 1966

Kaitlynn Marie Reed

Born March 2, 2003

Charles “Al” Ritchie

Born November 12, 1932

June 3

Clayton James Carroll

Born August 24, 1937

Lauren Slattery-Jones

Born June 3, 1974

Robert Rudolfo Perez

Born August 27, 1947

Tommy Simmons

Died at age 71

James H. “Sonny” Wagner

Born August 3, 1931

In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 for details.