Reel ’em in: Our favorite guide to action at favored angling spots

THE WEEKEND looks good for those seeking to hit the lakes. Texas City will be a hot spot, especially at Moses Lake, while a trip to Matagorda Bay will produce impressive results for anglers looking for redfish. With the weather warming up, live shrimp is good bait across the area with the exception of Trinity Bay, which has been slowed down because of an abundance of freshwater.

Bolivar: Trout are good on the outgoing tide at Rollover Pass on MirrOlures, live shrimp and soft plastics. Sand trout and croakers are good on fresh shrimp.

Trinity Bay: Trout are slow due to freshwater.

East Galveston Bay: Trout are good for drifters working deep shell on limetreuse Lil’Johns and plum Bass Assassins. Trout are fair to good on the shell adjacent to the channel on live croakers and shrimp.

West Galveston Bay: Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp and crabs. Redfish are fair around Freeport on crabs.

Texas City: Trout are fair to good on the reefs and in the channel on live shrimp and croakers. Redfish and sand trout are fair to good in Moses Lake on shrimp.

Freeport: Trout are good at San Luis Pass on shrimp, MirrOlures and soft plastics. Trout, redfish, sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs in Christmas.

East Matagorda Bay: Trout are fair for drifters on live shrimp over mid–bay reefs. Redfish are fair in the middle of the bay on live shrimp while drifting the outgoing tide.

West Matagorda Bay: Trout are fair on sand and grass humps on soft plastics and shrimp. Redfish and black drum are fair on live shrimp in Oyster Lake.

Port O’Connor: Trout and redfish are fair to good on topwaters and live bait over sand, grass and shell in San Antonio Bay. Trout and redfish are fair for drifters working the back lakes with live shrimp.