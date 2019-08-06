“DIG IN” WITH THE TEXAS CITY GARDEN CLUB

By: Bridget Buffa Do you want to grow year around? Do you want to extend your gardening season? Would you like to grow plants that normally don’t survive in our neck of the woods? If the answer to any of these questions is “yes,” then a greenhouse might be for you. A backyard greenhouse can provide a stable, warm environment where plants can be grown all year. They can also be used to get a jump start on the growing season, where plants, like tomatoes and peppers, are planted early and later moved out to the garden. Whatever your reason for wanting a greenhouse, there are several types, styles and costs for almost anyone who wants to start gardening under glass ~ or polycarbonate, for that matter! The first thing to figure out when buying or building a greenhouse is how much growing space you will need. Keep in mind, that a greenhouse is a long-term investment. Your selection should be large enough to provide ample room for years to come. In many instances, greenhouse owners may end up wanting more square footage than they originally thought. In addition, if you plan to grow vegetables, you’ll want maximum light and plenty of headroom, which is also good for hanging plants. There are many greenhouse kits available for just about any budget. Do your homework before you begin you project. Below is a quick overview of the various styles available: Attached ~The big advantage with an attached or lean-to greenhouse is that you don’t need to build all four walls. Plus, you’ll have at least one sturdy, weight-bearing wall in place (usually your house or garage), so the three greenhouse sides can be built lighter. These structures are often less expensive than other greenhouse models and are good for growing herbs, seedlings, and some vegetables in places where space is at a premium. The disadvantage is, of course, that sunlight will be limited to only three sides. Freestanding ~ With this one, you place them wherever you want on your property. A freestanding greenhouse will allow you to start plants much earlier in the growing season (January or February) and then, in winter, you can bring your plants in again to extend the growing season through October or November. The purpose of a greenhouse is to shield crops from excess cold or heat and unwanted pests. A greenhouse makes it possible to grow certain types of crops year around. A greenhouse stays warm inside, even during the winter. In the daytime, sunlight shines into the greenhouse and warms the plants and air inside. That’s because the walls of the greenhouse trap the Sun’s heat. A greenhouse has the added advantage of being a sanctuary away from home. A relaxing place to go and get away for a while. A place where there are no phones, television or Wi-Fi. Just you and your plants. Having a home greenhouse is a dream for many gardeners and one of our own Texas City Garden Club members has just begun her Greenhouse Adventure! She and her husband have built (from a Kit) this beautiful greenhouse. They are in the beginning stages of developing their greenhouse, but even now with no plants yet, you can tell that it will become their own little sanctuary. We will keep you updated on their progress. The Texas City Garden Club’s “Wildflower Project” is progressing nicely. The seeds have been ordered and we are working closely with the Texas City Parks and Recreation staff to get our project underway. The planting of the seeds will be in a couple of months. The Garden Club is excited to bring this project to the citizens of Texas City. It will be an ongoing “Spot of Beauty” for all to enjoy! More information to come. Never under estimate the healing power of a quiet moment in a Garden Don’t’ forget to mark your calendars for The Holiday Gift Shop. We have changed the date from the 1st Saturday in December to Saturday, November 23, 2019. A little earlier to get a start on your holiday shopping. If you would like to participate, give us a call @ (409)771-5697. As always, I welcome your comments or suggestions for future columns. Contact me @ bbuffa1@ gmail.com