GOVERNOR ABBOTT APPOINTS HUGHS SECRETARY OF STATE

Ruth Ruggero Hughs, Chair of the Texas Workforce Commission for the past year, is Texas’s new Secretary of State, Gov. Abbott announced Aug. 19. The appointment took effect immediately. The office became vacant when the Texas Senate did not confirm the appointment of David Whitley, who served as secretary of state from Dec. 17, 2018, to May 27, 2019. In her new post, Hughs serves as chief election officer for Texas, assisting county election officials and ensuring the uniform application and interpretation of election laws throughout Texas. The secretary of state’s office is the repository for certain business and commercial records and publishes government rules and regulations and commissions notaries public. The secretary also serves as keeper of the state seal and attestor to the governor’s signature on official documents.