THE LETTER OF THE LAW JUST GOT LOUDER

New Texas laws go into effect this Sunday, Sept. 1 which were passed by the Texas Legislature earlier this year. Here are a few of the big ones. TOBACCO: Customers purchasing tobacco must be 21 years old and that includes both cigarettes and e-cigarettes. The law does not apply to those in the military. Violators will face a misdemeanor and up to $500 fine. CBD: A bill legalized hemp farming and the sale and possession of help-derived CBD oil containing less than .3% of THC, the compound that produces a “high” in marijuana COUGH MEDICINE: You’ll now have to be 18 to buy over-the-counter cough medicine. Lawmakers were concerned some medicines have an ingredient used by teenagers to get high. Texas is the 19th state to raise the minimum age. BRASS KNUCKLES: You can soon carry brass knuckles. Up until now–they’ve been banned. But the representative who sponsored the bill says he wants people to be able to protect themselves. PORCH PIRATES: People who steal packages off front porches could go to prison with a new law that makes it a felony to steal mail, including packages, postcards, etc. It’s a first-degree felony if you steal from more than 50 people, a second-degree felony if you steal from 20 to 50 people, and a state felony if you steal from fewer than 10 people. If you’re caught and convicted, you could spend anywhere from six months to 10 years in prison. You could also have to deal with a hefty fine, ranging anywhere from $4,000 to $10,000. HUNTING/FISHING LICENSE: People can now show their hunting and fishing license on their digital device. SEXUAL ASSAULT KIT TESTING: Texas is improving the processing and testing of sexual assault kits by enacting HB 8. This will establish a time frame for the submission and analysis of newly collected kits. Law enforcement agencies are required to collect kits from medical facilities within seven to 14 days, and crime labs are required to test kits within 90 days of receiving the evidence. The bill will also prohibit law enforcement agencies from destroying rape kits related to unsolved cases for 40 years or until the statute of limitations expires. BEER TO-GO: Craft breweries can now sell up to a case of beer per customer, per day, to go. Putting limits on lobbyists HB 505 puts limits on the use of campaign funds by a former officeholder or candidate who became a registered lobbyist. It says lobbyists can’t knowingly make or authorize a political contribution to other candidates or officeholders from the political contributions they received when they were in office. That part of the law applies during a two-year period that starts with the end date of their last term. LEMONADE STANDS: Children’s unlicensed lemonade stands won’t be regulated if they’re selling on private property. Alcohol delivery: Restaurants, bars or businesses with a permit can deliver alcohol with food to homes or other locations. GUNS: Many laws relating to guns were approved this session. For example; guns will be allowed in school parking lots, leases to rent a apartment or house can’t ban guns, people can have a gun during a natural disaster without a license to carry and home owners associations can’t restrict gun ownership. School marshals: No limit on the amount of school marshals a school can have. HAZING: SB 38 redefines hazing in many ways. The first major change will be civil and criminal immunity for “any person who voluntarily reports a specific hazing incident.” The second major change will affect how higher education institutions will be required to report hazing incidents to students. Schools and universities will now be required to send hazing reports to students at least 14 days before the start of each semester. Under the new law, universities are required to include more information in annual hazing reports, such as when an incident occurred, the date the investigation began, descriptions of the incident and violations, the findings of any school investigations and the final sanction. These Texas laws and many more go into effect Sunday. You can see a video on our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/ThePostNewsp/