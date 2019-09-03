By Publisher / On Sep 3, 2019 / At 4:40pm / 308 Views The Texas City Quarterback Club is happy to present the 1st Annual Sting Family Day celebration on September 7, 2019 from 11:00am to 5:00pm in order to raise funds to support the athletic program on both the high school and junior high level. All monies raised at the event will go directly to the football program in the form of scholarships, game day meals, camps, banquets and the overall bettering of the Friday Night Lights experience. For more information, call 409-948-3111. Post navigation Prev PostSALVATION ARMY TEXAS EDS TEAM STANDS READY TO DEPLOY TO FLORIDA AHEAD OF ANTICIPATED HURRICANE DORIAN RESPONSE Next PostCOUNTY TAX OFFICE IMMINENT DEADLINES & ANNOUNCEMENTS
Leave a Comment