Tuscan Village Artist Market Is Almost Here

Save the Date! The 3rd Annual Artisan and Home Décor Market, September 28, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, The Club, 1610 Tuscan Village Drive, League City, Texas 77573.

Anne Whistler, Owner of Fairytales and Flip Flops will once again this year join our 52 other vendors. Anne resides in Freeport, Texas and spends a lot of time walking the beaches with her sister. Along with crafting, Anne loves cake decorating and spending time with family and friends. Her lotion bars were started because of skin problems, fighting mosquitos and minor aches and pains within her family. Anne loves creating new things.

Anne’s booth is one you don’t want to miss. This market is free to the public, free parking and courtesy golf cart shuttle to and from front door. We will also have 4 food trucks on site with a food court to enhance your shopping experience.