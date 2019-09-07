Bishop’s Palace will be holding a Full Moon Tour on September 13, 2019 from 8:00pm to 9:00pm at 1402 Broadway St. in Galveston. The special tour lets visitors explore the National Historic Landmark and see how the architectural gem takes a different look in the moonlight. For more information, call (409) 762-2475 or email at foundation@galvestonhistory.org.
