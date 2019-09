The 6th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Run/Walk will be held on October 5, 2019 from 7:00am to 9:00am at the Rotary Pavilion, 2010 5th Avenue North in Texas City. Registration is now thru Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Lowry Fitness Center. Cost is $15 for ages 13 and up, and $10 for ages 12 and under. For more information, call 409-643-5990.