La Marque National Night Out Scheduled for Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Community encouraged to get involved, volunteer to host a neighborhood gathering
LA MARQUE, TEXAS (September 11, 2018) – La Marque Police Department has 14 citizens registered to host a block party for National Night Out, which is slated for Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Police, Fire, EMS, City Council and members of the City of La Marque leadership team are planning to attend each party and visit with citizens.
National Night Out (NNO) is a national, annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood fellowship. La Marque Police Chief Kirk Jackson encourages citizens to participate.
“Strong communities are safe communities and it all starts with a friendly hello”, said Chief Jackson. “We invite all citizens of La Marque to visit one of the scheduled block parties, or just get outside and get to know your neighbors.”
Block parties range from simple gatherings to themed cookouts. To add a registered block party on your street, email Lieutenant Shawn Spruill at s.sprull@cityoflamarque.org or call police dispatch at 409-938-9269.
Registered Block Party Locations:
- Clark
- Corbett
- Howell, First United Methodist Church
- Lake Park
- Lake Road
- Lazy Lane
- Lilac
- Merry Lane
- Main, Horizon Meadows Apartments
- South Redwing
- Rose
- Shady Lane
- Sunset Falls, Painted Meadows park
- Turquoise Trade
The goal of National Night Out to enhance relationships between neighbors and develop a true sense of community. Knowing your neighbors makes neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out also provides an opportunity for citizens to engage with city staff and emergency personnel under positive circumstances.
Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states on the first Tuesday in August. Texas celebrates on the first Tuesday in October.
#iloveLa_Marque #communitystrong #LMPD
