La Marque National Night Out Scheduled for Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Community encouraged to get involved, volunteer to host a neighborhood gathering



LA MARQUE, TEXAS (September 11, 2018) – La Marque Police Department has 14 citizens registered to host a block party for National Night Out, which is slated for Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Police, Fire, EMS, City Council and members of the City of La Marque leadership team are planning to attend each party and visit with citizens.

National Night Out (NNO) is a national, annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood fellowship. La Marque Police Chief Kirk Jackson encourages citizens to participate.

“Strong communities are safe communities and it all starts with a friendly hello”, said Chief Jackson. “We invite all citizens of La Marque to visit one of the scheduled block parties, or just get outside and get to know your neighbors.”

Block parties range from simple gatherings to themed cookouts. To add a registered block party on your street, email Lieutenant Shawn Spruill at s.sprull@cityoflamarque.org or call police dispatch at 409-938-9269.

Registered Block Party Locations:

Clark

Corbett

Howell, First United Methodist Church

Lake Park

Lake Road

Lazy Lane

Lilac

Merry Lane

Main, Horizon Meadows Apartments

South Redwing

Rose

Shady Lane

Sunset Falls, Painted Meadows park

Turquoise Trade

The goal of National Night Out to enhance relationships between neighbors and develop a true sense of community. Knowing your neighbors makes neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out also provides an opportunity for citizens to engage with city staff and emergency personnel under positive circumstances.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states on the first Tuesday in August. Texas celebrates on the first Tuesday in October.

