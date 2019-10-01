YOU DON’T HAVE TO STARBUCK TO GET YOUR PUMPKIN FIX

Easy-to-make gluten free and Keto Pumpkin Chocolate

Chip Cookies are the perfect dessert for pumpkin

spice season! They’re a great way to get that pumpkin

flavor without all of the carbs.

INGREDIENTS FOR KETO PUMPKIN CHOCOLATE

CHIP COOKIES:

*All the ingredients below can be found at either Aldi

or Walmart or just order them from Amazon at: https://

www.amazon.com/shop/fitmomsjourney.

Cream Cheese, softened

Pumpkin Puree

Butter, softened

Lakanto Powdered Sweetener

Eggs

Vanilla Extract

Pumpkin Pie Spice

Coconut Flour

Baking Powder

Salt

Keto Chocolate Chips: Lily’s, Bake Believe