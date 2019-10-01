YOU DON’T HAVE TO STARBUCK TO GET YOUR PUMPKIN FIX
Easy-to-make gluten free and Keto Pumpkin Chocolate
Chip Cookies are the perfect dessert for pumpkin
spice season! They’re a great way to get that pumpkin
flavor without all of the carbs.
INGREDIENTS FOR KETO PUMPKIN CHOCOLATE
CHIP COOKIES:
*All the ingredients below can be found at either Aldi
or Walmart or just order them from Amazon at: https://
www.amazon.com/shop/fitmomsjourney.
Cream Cheese, softened
Pumpkin Puree
Butter, softened
Lakanto Powdered Sweetener
Eggs
Vanilla Extract
Pumpkin Pie Spice
Coconut Flour
Baking Powder
Salt
Keto Chocolate Chips: Lily’s, Bake Believe
Leave a Comment