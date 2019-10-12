This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Eva and Tapper.

Enigmatic “EVA” (A019485), a Domestic Short Hair with a tortoiseshell coat, is excited to do the Cat Honors this week. She is about three years old, spayed, combo tested negative and in possession of a rabies certificate. Eva grew up in a multi-cat household and recently moved to the Main Colony. She is sweet, a little shy at first and can look wise or winsome. Tortoiseshell cats are very special; each one has a unique blending of black and red/orange in her coat. “Her” since 99.97 of “Torties” are females. Tortoiseshell cats are believed to bring good fortune to their home in the folklore of many cultures and sometimes referred to as money cats. Tortitude and dilute torties are topics for another day. Come meet EVA, get acquainted, and fall in love.

Looking for a playful pup? Look no further than “Tapper” (A019196). This handsome guy is only 8 months old. Tapper enjoys swimming in the ARC baby pools and playing with all the dogs that he has met. We think he would make a great adventure partner, because he is so social and loves to be active.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Eva and Tapper available for adoption October 8-12, 2019 at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.