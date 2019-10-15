UNACCOMPANIED VETERAN BURIAL TO BE HELD AT THE COASTAL BEND TEXAS STATE VETERANS CEMETERY



Scott will receive full military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, the On-Site Representative of the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on Scott’s behalf.



The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the local community and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure that NO Veteran is EVER left behind.



Please consider sharing our social media posts to help notify the community on Facebook and Twitter.





Details:

Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. SHARP

Service for Mr. Richard Scott, U.S. Navy Veteran



Location:

Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery

9974 IH 37 Access Road

Corpus Christi, Texas 78410



Media is welcome, and we ask that you RSVP so that we can facilitate your coverage of the service. Thank you for your support of our Texas Veterans. Together as a community, we can guarantee that NO Veteran is EVER left behind.



While times vary, the Texas Veterans Land Board issues an advisory to the community upon notice of an unaccompanied Veteran burial.

