UNACCOMPANIED VETERAN BURIAL TO BE HELD AT THE COASTAL BEND TEXAS STATE VETERANS CEMETERY
CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Today, Texas Veterans Land Board Chairman George P. Bush announced that on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. SHARP, the Coastal Bend Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran burial for SR Richard Scott. Born on September 19, 1952, Mr. Scott served in the United States Navy from February 24, 1970 to October 16, 1972. Seaman Recruit (SR) Richard Scott received a National Defense Service Medal during his time in the United States Navy and specialized in fire fighting.
Mr. Scott is not expected to have anyone attend his burial. Please help us spread the word and ensure that our United States Navy Veteran is not buried alone. Members of the Corpus Christi community are encouraged to attend.
Scott will receive full military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, the On-Site Representative of the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on Scott’s behalf.
The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the local community and fellow Veterans service organizations to ensure that NO Veteran is EVER left behind.
Details:
Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. SHARP
Service for Mr. Richard Scott, U.S. Navy Veteran
Location:
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
9974 IH 37 Access Road
Corpus Christi, Texas 78410
Media is welcome, and we ask that you RSVP so that we can facilitate your coverage of the service. Thank you for your support of our Texas Veterans. Together as a community, we can guarantee that NO Veteran is EVER left behind.
While times vary, the Texas Veterans Land Board issues an advisory to the community upon notice of an unaccompanied Veteran burial.
