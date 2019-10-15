Scientists estimate our planet has approximately 60 years of farmable soil remaining. In the last 40 years, virtually one third of our soil has been lost to machine and chemical intensive industrial farming.

This is a fact. You cannot feed the world with dead soil. One handful of healthy soil holds more micronutrients than there are people on this earth. These micronutrients must pass through the soil and into the food we grow in order for us to get the nutrients we need to be healthy, combat disease, think clearly, reproduce….exist.

We already know that in this country we suffer from eating nutrient deprived, chemically enhanced products. The result is that we are poisoning ourselves slowly, day by day. And we know it. We also have the technology to correct the problem. So why do we continue to eat foods that do not fill us, that poison us, and we continue to think we have no control over the problem.

If you know someone who is obese. If you have a family member who has cancer. If you worry about dementia as you age. If you have children. If you want to be healthier, happier, more energetic, then there is a documentary you need to watch right now. THE NEED TO GROW is a film about solutions; real, visible, accessible solutions. And it is also about what we as individuals, can do to save our soil, eat real nutrient dense food, do our part to combat climate change and, if nothing else, learn ways to grow your own healthy version of food that nourishes you in body, mind and spirit.

For 90 minutes you will see a young girl scout fighting for non-GMO Girl Scout Cookies; an bio-chemist and chef that grows organic, nutrient rich produce with 70% less water, 50% less fertilizer, 2.5% faster growth at Alegria Farms with organic garden sox; you will meet Michael Smith, an expert in Artificial Intelligence, who created a power plant or biodome; a way to remake soil in 4 days that would take nature about 400 years.

The crux of this is simple. We must stop focusing on the problem and start concentration on the solutions. There are many other individuals in this film that are doing their part to save our planet – Paul Stamets, Mycologist and Author of Mycelium Running, David King, Seed Library of Los Angeles, Larry Santoyo, the Permaculture Academy Vandana Shiva, Physicist. All these are people interested in finding solutions to the challenge of reinvigorating our planet’s soil. This film will show you how to join them.

Do these solutions challenge how we produce and distribte food? Yes. Doesit represent a genuine risk to the way we do business in this country and others? Yes. Does that mean a loss of many of the jobs that exist today? Yes again. That is why we must learn what this means; apply it in our own lives, educate our children and hopefully, before we all starve to death and devastate our planet, we will find a way to transition away from chemical dependency and GMO’s without upsetting the apple cart of big business. That is the real challenge.