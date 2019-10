In Memoriam

In Our Prayers



October 8

Susan Armstrong

Born March 1, 1950

Virginia Lee Slatter Armstrong

Died at age 77

David Hunter Doggette, Sr.

Born November 1, 1954

Marcia Robin Jackson

Born February 5, 1943

Sherman C. Landon

Born January 4, 1931

James Donald “JD” Manuel

Born August 11, 1995

Helena Elizabeth Purl

Born April 11, 1965

Rickey Don Schaeper

Born May 27, 1955

Patricia Vonda

Born December 29, 1943



October 9

Jose Arreola

Born December 8, 1953

Sibyl Hering

Born July 22, 1922

Catthy Marinos

Born September 8, 1954

Beulah Martin McCaghren

Born December 4, 1927

Curtis Evan Terry

Born July 16, 1944

Baby Carsyn Wright

Born October 9, 2019



October 10

Robert Hayes

Born March 1, 1947

Don Eugene Leach, Jr.

Born February 11, 1945

Tony Joseph Lucarlo

Born September 14, 1930

Richard Mate Della Santina

Born May 22, 1924

Ruth Villeneuve

Born October 14, 1926

October 11

Juanita “Nita” Ruth Ankenbruck

Born January 22, 1933

Ronald Anthony “Ronnie” Bocco

Born August 19, 1965

Frank Hacker

Born September 13, 1947

Lawrence Murray

Born July 22, 2019

Alphonsia Orebeau

Born August 14, 1934

October 12

Elizabeth Waterhouse Layman

Born July 3, 1942

Kelly Shreck

Born January 4, 1955

October 13

Virginia Meyer Matlage (Ditty)

Born April 23, 1918



October 14

Raymundo Garza

Born May 8, 1972

Maj. Charles Thomas “Tom” Hampton

Born August 13, 1931

Don Burl Hartt

Born December 20, 1938

In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 for details.