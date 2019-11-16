Mark it down: Dickinson hoops star signs with Houston

FROM THE MOMENT Kevin Sampson first saw Tramon Mark on the basketball court, he knew Mark would be a good fit for his University of Houston men’s basketball team.

Sampson’s vision became reality on Thursday when Mark, a four-year starter for Dickinson High School, signed his letter of intent on National Signing Day and will begin his career with UH upon graduation.

Mark (6’5, 180) projects as a combo guard in college but will likely spend the bulk of his time as point guard.

“The first time I evaluated Tramon, I was watching someone else play in that game,” said Sampson, “but I noticed Tramon, and thought he was going to be pretty good. He grew up and got tougher.

“Tramon is a good basketball player. He has a high basketball IQ. He can score, pass it and rebound. We think he can develop into an outstanding player here.”

Ranked among the top 100 players of the 2019-20 recruiting class, Mark was named to the 6A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-State team during the 2018-19 season that saw him help the Gators capture a third straight District 24-6A championship.

“He is just a special talent,” said Dickinson coach Jason Wilson of Mark. “For the four years I have had Tramon, he has been exceptional. He has represented our program the right way, on and off the court. Tramon will fit right in at Houston, and that is a testament to him and his family. He has been great. I couldn’t ask for better leader of this program.”

The addition of Mark allowed Houston to produce one of the best college basketball recruiting classes in the nation, ranking as high as 17th overall by 247Sports.com.

In the eyes of recruiting analysts, Houston may have gotten the steal of the 2019-20 class.

“As a pure talent, there aren’t five better guards in the 2020 class,” said ESPN’s scouting report on Mark. “Once Tramon learns to consistently channel his efforts productively, he should be one of the most talked about players in the class.”

There is still the goal of reaching the state Final Four, one in which Mark and the Gators began on Saturday when Dickinson – ranked fourth in the TABC 6A poll – faced thjrd-ranked Beaumont United as the spotlight game of the RCS Sports Opener at Houston’s Campbell Center.

Mark’s future could also include a place for him in the NBA. Mark competed at the NBA Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville (Va.) and was among the highlights of the camp, leading the event in assists.

