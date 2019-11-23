Local angler strikes gold with majestic sunrise photo

EVEN BEFORE RETIRING FROM Marathon Oil in 2015, Katy resident Larry Dick made driving to the Texas City Dike for a day of fishing part of his schedule. On Tuesday morning, however, Dick fell into a perfect opportunity to catch nature, resulting in the photo seen here.

“I got lucky with my camera phone,” said Dick. “I saw how the fog had rolled in as I got to the end of the Dike, so I thought this would be a photo opportunity I didn’t want to miss.”

The longtime angler then submitted his photo to the Texas City Fishing page on Facebook, where it garnered a host of positive responses from those impressed by the beauty of the photo.

Dick also had a solid day once he was able to start fishing, pulling in a tagged redfish and a pair of black drum before releasing all three.

“Some days are better than others,” he said. “I’ve come down here enough to know the Dike can give and can also take away. That’s fine, because the experience of getting out and coming here is worth it. I try to get down here 1-2 times a month, especially during the week since there aren’t as many people as it is during the weekend.

“One of the things I’ve learned is to follow where the action is. If I find out there’s other people finding success on the Dike, I’ll come down to see if I can have success of my own.”

Dick added that weather would decide how often he comes down between now and the spring. For now, he’s happy that his hunch led him to take the remarkable sunrise photo.

