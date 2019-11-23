TCISD DOMINATES ROBOTICS TOURNEY

TCISD represented well at the recent Robotics Tournament at Barbers Hill High School. La Marque’s Cyber-Coogs 1765A made it into the elimination matches (top 16) and took a trophy home by earning the Judges Award! Texas City High School’s 590X went up against their sister team 590Z in the semi-finals (top 8). 590Z played heavy defense against Seven Lakes High and Ball High in the final elimination match (top 4), just missing the Tournament Championship (top 2) with a final score of 23 to 17.

TCHS 590Z took home a trophy for the Robot Skills Challenge by more than tripling their nearest competitor’s Skills score with 48 points over second place’s 14 points. TCHS 590X brought home the Excellence Award, which is the highest award presented in the VEX Robotics Competition. Congratulations to these outstanding LMHS and TCHS robotics students! Their teachers, Mr. Bukowski, Mr. Yazell and Mrs. Shankle, are new to the TCISD Robotics program this year.

