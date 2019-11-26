BAY AREA CHORUS BRINGS IN THE SOUNDS OF CHRISTMAS

The Bay Area Chorus will bring in the holiday season with the sounds of Christmas performing on December 7 and December 8. On December 7 BAC will present pieces by Robert Shaw and Alice Parker, Holst, Forrest, Handel, Bedford and others. The Bay Area Youth Singers will also present a program along with the BAC. The December 7 concert will take place at 4:00 p.m. at Villa de Matel, 6510 Lawndale St., Houston, TX. The second concert will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Clear Lake Presbyterian Church, 1511 El Dorado Blvd., Houston, TX. The Clear Lake Presbyterian Church’s Chancel Choir will present their program followed by the Bay Area Chorus. These concerts are a joyous celebration of the season and are presented to uplift the listener and wish everyone a merry and blessed Christmas and happy holiday.

We hope you will mark your calendars for these dates and come enjoy our concerts. More information regarding the Bay Area Chorus and ticket sales may be found on our website, www.bayareachorus.org

