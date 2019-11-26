Classic Auto Group Galveston Kicking Off Red Kettle Campaign

Classic Auto Group Galveston hosted a Red Kettle Kick-off event for The Salvation Army of Galveston County on Monday, November 25 in the GM showroom.



Members of The Salvation Army Advisory Board, Women’s Auxiliary, Divisional Leadership, local elected officials, county Chambers of Commerce and friends of the Army were invited to gather in the GM Showroom for a ribbon cutting to officially start the campaign. On display were four vehicles to be used throughout the Christmas campaign throughout the county. The use and personalization of these brand-new autos were donated by Howie & Renae Bentley of Classic Auto Group. Captain Nathanael Doria, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army in Galveston County said, “It is hard to adequately express how grateful we are for this wonderful donation. There is a lot of transportation involved during this season and we have a small, aging fleet of vehicles. This gift will ensure us an efficient Christmas season and also save the extra wear on our fleet.”

“Public contributions to the Red Kettle Campaign enable The Salvation Army to deliver emergency assistance and support to individuals and families who come to us in crisis, often at the very worst times of their life,” continued Captain Doria. “You’ll see our red kettles and bell ringers throughout the county Monday-Saturday from Black Friday until Christmas Eve. With more individuals and families coming to us for help than ever before, please don’t forget to give to The Salvation Army red kettles this season.”

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle campaign throughout November and December. It’s easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up this year! Go to www.RegisterToRing.com and select the location, day and time you would like to ring. We hope to see you at the kettle!

For more information about The Salvation Army, please call us at 409-763-1691 or visit us at 601 51st, Galveston, TX 77551. And as always, secure donations can be made online at www.SalvationArmyGalvestonCounty.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.



Howie & Renae Bentley

