FEF’S ADOPT-A-GRANT CAMPAIGN IS LIVE!

The Friendswood ISD Education Foundation (FEF) kicked off its annual Adopt-a-Grant Campaign on Cyber Monday, Dec. 2. Grants for unique classroom resources are written by teachers, inspired by students, and brought to life with the support of the community.

Since its inception in 1999, the Foundation has funded over $1.2 million dollars in grants for FISD. The Foundation posts all grants online to provide an opportunity for parents, businesses, and community members to purchase and invest in a specific classroom, campus, or program in FISD.

“FISD teachers truly dreamed big this grant season as the Foundation received over 1,000 grant submissions that will provide even more authentic, real-world learning experiences in FISD classrooms,” FEF Executive Director Ashley Adair said.

One teacher who has been impacted by the community’s giving is Friendswood High School Executive Director of Career and Technical Education Susan Kirkpatrick.

“I have been writing FEF grants for 16 years as an FHS Biology Teacher, FHS Science Team Leader, and Career and Technical Education Director,” Kirkpatrick said. “ The support we have received from the FEF over the years has been overwhelming. To do a job well, our students need the right tools. The FEF has always stepped up to provide the STEM and CTE tools required for our students to excel in the classroom, laboratory, and beyond.”

Grants will remain on sale online until March 6, 2020. After the campaign closes, the Foundation will evaluate remaining grants and use the funds it has raised at its annual events to fund as many as possible that align with FEF’s mission.

You can support the annual Adopt-A-Grant Campaign by visiting www.FISDFoundation.com and clicking the yellow button. Browse grants by campus or type a teacher’s last name in the search bar to view grants that will touch their classroom. Click here for tips and tricks on navigating the grant website.

Grants make for a great holiday gift for teachers and doubles as a year-end tax-deductible donation for you and your family. Please contact FEF’s Executive Director, Ashley Adair, at AAdair@fisdk12.net or 281.996.6655 with any questions.

