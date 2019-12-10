Local Christmas events abound for families

THERE’S STILL TWO WEEKS BEFORE Christmas, and with the weather (for now) feeling a little more Christmas friendly, locals have plenty of opportunities to partake in Christmas-themed events.

What lies ahead? Let’s find out:

Wednesday: Three Acres Food Truck Park loved him so much that they had to bring him back. The “him” in question is The Grinch, who will be at the park from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. As usual, there will be plenty of good food, so arrive early and get a photo with the beloved character.

Thursday: The Tremont House (2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston) will have a Holiday Sing-Along at the Toujouse Bar from 7:00pm to 10:00pm. In honor of The Polar Express Train Ride at Galveston Railroad Museum, guests are invited to wear pajamas to help enhance the Christmas spirit.

Friday: Those who like a little scare into their Christmas will want to visit the Haunted Mayfield Manor (2313 Harborside Drive overlooking the Strand) from 1:00pm to 8:00pm. The themed performance celebrating the season with a scary fun rendition of Haunted Mayfield Manor will be held every weekend for the remainder of the month.

Saturday: There’s more fun to be had in Galveston as tours of Bishop Palace (1402 Broadway Street) will be held from 5:00pm to 6:00pm and 6:30pm to 7:30pm. Tourists will get to see six Christmas trees, live greenery, Poinsettias and more along with discovering more about the house and Victorian holiday traditions. Photography is allowed and there will be complimentary champagne.

