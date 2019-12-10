Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
The Post Newspaper
img

TC-LM Chamber Awards season has arrived!!

By
/
On Dec 10, 2019
/
At 3:12pm
/
179 Views

The Board of Directors and Staff of the Texas City – La Marque Chamber of Commerce
requests you join us for a night in Havana to dine in tropical style as we celebrate with
entertainment and awards at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce 51 st  Annual
Membership Banquet& Reception. 
 
Your input is needed to nominate citizens to be considered for these prestigious awards. Send
in your nominations to Jessica@texascitychamber.com by January 7th. 
Please take time to nominate a deserving person and business for these awards. Thank You!

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This div height required for enabling the sticky sidebar