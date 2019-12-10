TC-LM Chamber Awards season has arrived!!

The Board of Directors and Staff of the Texas City – La Marque Chamber of Commerce

requests you join us for a night in Havana to dine in tropical style as we celebrate with

entertainment and awards at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce 51 st Annual

Membership Banquet& Reception.



Your input is needed to nominate citizens to be considered for these prestigious awards. Send

in your nominations to Jessica@texascitychamber.com by January 7th.

Please take time to nominate a deserving person and business for these awards. Thank You!