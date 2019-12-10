TC-LM Chamber Awards season has arrived!!
The Board of Directors and Staff of the Texas City – La Marque Chamber of Commerce
requests you join us for a night in Havana to dine in tropical style as we celebrate with
entertainment and awards at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce 51 st Annual
Membership Banquet& Reception.
Your input is needed to nominate citizens to be considered for these prestigious awards. Send
in your nominations to Jessica@texascitychamber.com by January 7th.
Please take time to nominate a deserving person and business for these awards. Thank You!
