TCISD Foundation for the Future delivers $221,000 worth of grants

DREAMS INDEED COME TRUE, AND for a host of Texas City ISD teachers, their dreams arrived front and center last week when Texas City ISD’s Foundation for the Future presented more than $221,000 to TCISD teachers to help them with their respective visions for education.

“We raised money all year long in order to give the grants to the teachers,” said Foundation president Stephanie Doyle. “Why do they need a grant? Because they’re funding their classrooms out of their own pockets. Foundation for the Future was set up years ago to help teachers meet the needs of the students and not have to have the burden of the costs.

“The grants help fill the needs of the fun things or the things that need to be purchased that the school district cannot at this time,” added Doyle.

Over the course of two days – last Tuesday and Friday – the Foundation for the Future’s “Prize Posse” were able to deliver grants to each of TCISD’s 13 schools, surprising teachers whose proposals will eventually become a reality to help bolster the education of their students.

“We’re very excited for our teachers and students,” said Foundation executive director Christina Payne, who helped give out a total of 69 grants.

The Prize Posse was able to provide an added sense of excitement in announcing their grant winners as a drumline from Texas City High School traveled to each stop.

Foundation for the Future, said Doyle, is all about assuring that TCISD students and teachers are able to be at the top of their academic games while preparing the youth for bigger and brighter days ahead.

“These kids are our future,” she said. “All of my kids went to school here. My husband was born and raised here. We pay our taxes here. We want the district to raise the best students because we want these people to come back to the community and make it even better and stronger.”



