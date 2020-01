The next Texas City Trade Days at Stuttgarden will be held on January 11, 2020 from 10:00am to 6:00pm at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway. A host of up and coming vendors will be present, offering shoppers the chance to purchase such items as jewelry, clothes, candles and other handmade items. For more information, call 409-218-1818 or email at texascitytradedays@gmail.com.