Community Calendar

Galveston County

County Commissioners meet every other Monday of every month –January 13, 2020, 9:30am at County Courthouse, 722 Moody, Galveston



Bayou Vista

City Council meets the last Tuesday of every month – January 28, 2020, 6:30pm at the Community Center, 783 “C” Marlin



Clear Lake Shores

City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of every month –January 7, 2020, 7:00pm at the Club House, 931 Cedar



Dickinson

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month –January 14, 2020, 7:00pm at City Hall, 4403 State Highway 3.



Friendswood

City Council meets the first Monday of every month –January 6, 2020, 4:30pm at City Hall, 910 South Friendswood Drive



Galveston

City Council meets the last Thursday of every month –January 30, 2020, 1:00pm at City Hall Council Chambers, second floor, 823 Rosenberg



Hitchcock

City Commission meets the third Monday of every month –January 20, 2020, 6:30pm at City Hall, 7423 State Highway 6



Kemah

City Council meets the first and third Wednesday of every month – January 1, 2020, 7:00pm at City Hall, 1401 State Highway 146



La Marque

City Council meets the second Monday of every month – January 6, 2020, 6:00pm at City Hall, 1109-B Bayou Road



League City

City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of every month – January 14, 2020, 6:00pm at City Council Chambers, 200 West Walker St.



Santa Fe

City Council meets the second and fourth Thursday of every month, — January 9, 2020 7:00pm at City Hall, 12002 State Highway 6



Texas City

City Commissioners meet the first and third Wednesday of every month, – January 1, 2020, 5:00pm at City Hall, 1801 9th Avenue North

Other Events Throughout the Area

La Marque Library Art Club

-Tuesdays, 5:00pm to 6:00pm at La Marque Public Library, 1011 Bayou Road in La Marque. The club will meet every Tuesday and is open to all ages. For more information, call the library at 409-938-9270.



New Directions Meeting

-First and third Mondays, 6:00pm to 7:30pm, Webster Presbyterian Church, 201 W. NASA Parkway, Webster. New Directions is a singles group for those over 60. There will be a pot luck dinner and may include guest speakers and/or group activities. For more information, contact Margarita, at 832-715-9658.



Yoga Therapy

–Tuesdays, 6:05pm to 7:00pm at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. Hosted by Innovative Alternatives, the stress-relieving yoga practice is part of the Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center. Participants can either bring a mat or borrow one available. For more information, call 409-218-7129.



Thursday Market with Galveston’s Own Farmers

Thursdays from 3:00pm to 6:00pm, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, 1315 21st, Galveston. Live music and activities is always offered by one of the Farmers Market community partners along with “Wine at the Bryan.” Products available include kombucha, fresh bread, hand-roasted coffee, olive oil, sea salt and fresh produce. For more information, call 832-819-1561.



Fetching Lab Trivia Night

Thursdays from 7:00pm to 9:00pm, Fetching Lab Brewery, 221 6th Street N., Texas City. Prizes will be awarded along with new beers to be released on Thursdays. For more information, call 281-414-7355 or email at fetchinglabbrewery@gmail.com.

Tremont Jazz Series at The Tremont House

Fridays and Saturdays, 6:00pm to 10:00pm, The Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row, Galveston. Enjoy live jazz by Trio du Jour in the hotel’s 1888 Toujouse Bar. The Tremont House launched its Jazz series in September 2013 and has become hugely popular with locals and guests. For more information, call 409-763-0300 or email at tremonthouse@wyndham.com.



Train Rides at the Galveston Railroad Museum

-Saturdays at Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, Galveston from 11:00am to 1:45pm. The “Harborside Express” is an open-air caboose that travels a mile up Harborside Dr., then returns to the Galveston Railroad Museum. The train rides are approximately 15 minutes long. Boarding for the Harborside Express begins at 11:00am, with the last train ride departing the depot at 1:45 pm. The train is a standing ride without seats. Due to the caboose being open air, the rides will sometimes be closed during inclement weather.



Houston Boat Show – January 2020

-January 3, 2020 thru January 12, 2020, NRG Park, 1 NRG Park, Houston. The annual boat show is a popular draw with area residents, who get a first look at the latest in boating/RV/fishing/kayaking/sailing. Friday schedule is from 1:00pm to 9:00pm. Saturday schedule is 10:00am to 8:00pm, while Sunday schedule is from 11:00am to 8:00pm. Tickets can be purchased at houstonboatshows.com. For more information, call 713-526-6361 or visit houstonboatshow.com.



DAB’s New Year Weight Loss Challenge Initial Weigh-In

-January 4, 2020, 8:45am to 10:00am, Dynamic Athlete Builders LLC, 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Texas City. Join up for the annual 6-week Weight Loss Challenge. Cost is $25 Challenge fee for the winner’s pot and $75 for the 6-week Bootcamp Exercise Program. For more information, call 409-392-6084 or email at brobinson41189@gmail.com.



Wine and Stars Event

-January 4, 2020, 6:00pm to 10:00pm, Haak Vineyards & Winery, 6310 Avenue T, Santa Fe. Free for the family, come and enjoy our popular star gazing event with award-winning Haak Wine and delicious food from the Executive Chef. Astronomers from the Johnson Space Center Astronomical Society will bring their telescopes to enjoy the stars and planets. For more information, call (409) 925-1401 or email at reservations@haakwine.com.



Baby Debut

-January 5, 2020, 12:00pm to 4:00pm, Three Acres Food Truck Park, 10648 FM 1764, Santa Fe. Co-hosted with Jim’s Jungle Exotic Petting Zoo, the newest member of the zoo will make her public debut. An entrance fee will be in play along with a host of food trucks. For more information, call 281-910-9817 or email at 3acresfoodpark@gmail.com.



Dickinson FFA Winter Showdown

-January 11, 2020, 7:00am to 5:00pm, Galveston County Fair Grounds, Hitchcock. Check-in starts at 7:00am with the show starting at 9:00am. Cattle must be registered, and weight cards turned in by 8:30am. Cost is $30 per animal. Online pre-registration is currently available and can be done at https://dickinson.ffanow.org/default.aspx?ID=35799. For more information, call 281-229-6045 or visit the Dickinson FFA website at www.Dickinson.FFANOW.org.



Who is Your Santa Fe EDC?

-January 14, 2020, 5:30pm to 7:00pm, Santa Fe Fire & Rescue Station, 13112 SH-6, Santa Fe. Learn more about the economic development and improving the quality of life for your city. Meet and Greet is from 5:30pm to 6:00pm followed by the EDC Presentation. Limited seating, so RSVP at santafeedc@ci.santa-fe.tx.us or text at 409-692-6676.



2020 MLK Parade Presented by La Marque Alumni Association

-January 20, 2020 beginning at 10:00am, 300 Vauthier, La Marque. Line-up starts at 8:30am at the LMHS parking lot. Drivers must have a valid driver’s license. Each car or truck entry must have signage indicating what group you represent. For more information, contact Parade Chairman Nakisha S. Paul at 409-766-0049 or John Humphrey at 409-934-1371.

