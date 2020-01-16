“Dig In” with The Texas City Garden Club By: Bridget Buffa

The Texas City Garden Club would like to thank all of those who joined us at the 48th Annual Holiday Gift Shop. It was a great success and a fun-filled day. A special Thanks to all the vendors that participated! As usual, the Plant Sale and our Baked Goods were a big hit. Next year we will have even more exciting opportunities for you to expect. Stay tuned!

The Texas City Garden Club is very excited with our newest endeavor “The Wildflower Project. It is located on the right as you drive up towards Skyline Drive. The seeds have been planted and soon will bursting with colors of many native wildflowers. Soon the “Spot of Beauty” will designated with a sign and garden bench.



Here are some upcoming Master Gardener Program for January.



For course reservations, telephone 281-309-5065 or email: galvcountymgs@gmail.com

GROWING BLUEBERRIES

Saturday, January 11, 2020

9:00 – 10:30 a.m.

Presented by Dr. David Cohen, Honorary Galveston County Master Gardener and an accomplished home grower of blueberries by avocation and a practicing physician by trade. Dr. Cohen has an impressive “blueberry patch” as part of his home landscape and has gained considerable hands-on experience with successfully growing blueberries under our growing conditions.

PLANTING FRUIT TREES

Saturday, January 11, 2020

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Galveston County Master Gardener Herman Auer will present information to help you plant your desired fruit tree for a long, productive life with a well-anchored root system. Auer has over 45 years of local fruit tree production.



GROWING GREAT TOMATOES, Part 2 of 3

Saturday, January 18, 2020

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

This is part two of the three-part program about Growing Great Tomatoes by Galveston County Master Gardener Ira Gervais. He reveals his secrets of successful planting and production of great tomatoes. Learn about the various varieties that do well in this area, making your selections, when to transplant your seedlings and various growing techniques. Information about soil requirements, needed nutrients and the temperature ranges for best tomato fruit set. With this knowledge, you can become the tomato king/queen on your street and be challenged by your friends.



GROWING PEACHES IN GALVESTON COUNTY

Saturday, January 18, 2020

1:00 – 3:30 p.m.

Presented by Master Gardener Herman Auer. Learn the better variety selections (both white and yellow flesh) for Galveston County, what to look for when buying your peach tree, and the best planting locations (think drainage). Topics discussed will include chill hours, rootstock, pruning to shape, and thinning methods that lead to larger fruit. Also learn how to judge ripening dates and the best time to harvest. Auer has been producing peaches in Galveston County for over 35 Years.

~ A garden requires patient labor and attention. Plants do not grow merely to satisfy ambitions or to fulfill good intentions. They thrive because someone expended effort on them ~

