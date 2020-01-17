LM, TC to hold MLK Day events

Monday’s MLK Schedule:

La Marque: The city will hold its 7th Annual MLK Day Parade and Celebration beginning at 10:00am, followed by a celebration at McKinney United Methodist Church, located at 1608 Nasby Street.

The parade is sponsored by the La Marque Alumni Association. This year’s Parade Marshal will be Ollie Jewel Williams, an 83-year-old retired music teacher and a product of the Lincoln-Woodland schools. Williams taught in the La Marque School District for 34 years.

This year’s theme is “Envision Change: Act Now.”

Texas City: The Booker T. Washington Exes will present their first annual re-enactment of Dr. King’s 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech at the African-American Cultural Park beginning at 1:30pm.

The City of Galveston held its annual MLK Parade on Saturday, starting near 29th & Church before it worked its way near Menard Park and the McGuire-Dent Recreational Center.

As per each federal holiday, all federal buildings and financial services will be closed on Monday. Most area school districts will also be off.

President Ronald Reagan signed the holiday into law in 1983, but it was not until 1986 that it was first observed. The first time all 50 states observed the holiday was in 2000.

