No Excuses

I recently viewed two videos that were about elephants. I was amazed with what I was watching. One was of a baby elephant that was in water over their head and was in eminent danger of drowning. The entire herd came to this baby’s rescue working together to get it on dry and safe land. The other was of a mother elephant giving birth. Again, the entire herd circled her, protecting her from any danger that might arise. This is a life-lesson for the human species. Is your herd trying to save anyone from drowning? Is your herd surrounding someone to keep danger at bay? Who do you know that is struggling and drowning in problems? Get your herd busy rescuing! There is no time for excuses. Keep your herd safe!

Frances Durisseau

