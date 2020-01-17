TEXAS GLO ANNOUNCES NEW GRANTS FOR BUSINESSES DAMAGED BY HARVEY

Last month, the Texas General Land Office (GLO) announced

that $100 million in new grant funding is available to small businesses damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

As part of the ongoing recovery effort, Congress appropriated $100 million to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to be administered by the Texas GLO to offer grants of up to $250,000 to businesses damaged by the 2017 Hurricane.

If your business was affected by Harvey, you can find more information here.

There will be a workshop for those applying for the grant. The workshop will be held on Thursday, January 9th at the Sea Star Base, 7509 Broadway, in Galveston.

The deadline for applications is March 2nd, so do not delay in submitting your application! click here

Bacliff awarded $3.4 million grant for Drainage Project. Last month, the Texas General Land Office (GLO) awarded $3.4 million in Hurricane Harvey Recovery funds to a drainage project between Ninth Street and the eastern end of Jackson Avenue in Bacliff.

This project will provide much-needed drainage for the community and could help prevent future flooding.

I am grateful to the GLO for this grant award and know that it will directly benefit the citizens of House District 23 in Bacliff!

Very Truly Yours,

Mayes Middleton

