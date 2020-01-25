In Our Prayers
January 14
Sandra Green
Born April 7, 1946
James Morris Haag
Born June 1, 1946
Louis Luchak
Born August 8, 1931
Doris Jane Williamson
Born July 2, 1949
January 15
Edgar “Bob” R. Taylor III
Born April 20, 1945
Gary Leon “Skipper” Ware
Born March 1, 1946
Catherine Yow
Born May 1, 1952
January 16
Debbye Davidson
Died at age 68
Manuela Eliaz
Born July 5, 1930
Bryan Lewis Hardman
Born January 25, 1969
William “Red” Hilburn
Died at age 88
Barbara Faye Kennedy
Died at age 86
James N. Pratley
Born September 20, 1928
January 17
Kenneth James Guidon
Born January 5, 1960
Paul Joseph Janco, Jr.
Born April 25, 1936
Adelia Lee
Born April 24, 1941
Donald Bruce Monnell
Born November 7, 1937
Dr. Philip L. Poffenbarger
Born October 13, 1937
Dean D. Saunders
Born November 1, 1942
Carol Edna Wright
Born December 4, 1932
January 18
Michael Ard
Born May 24, 1983
Lynda Jane (Porter) Bicek
Born December 29, 1947
Loretta Marie Bigford
Born March 20, 1949
James Richard Grinstead
Died at age 89
Vivian Alice Godnich
Born June 22, 1928
Ofelia Troncoso
Born October 5, 1944
Nancy Turner
Born February 16, 1942
Jerry Willis
Died at age 83
January 19
Velda Clark
Born December 2, 1956
Delburn Raymond “Hutch” Hutchinson
Born November 25, 1934
Lucille Light (Miller) Karales
Born January 4, 1926
Robert “Robbie” Reagan III
Born May 29, 1953
January 20
In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 for details.
Leave a Comment