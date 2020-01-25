Governor Abbott Applauds Trump Administration’s Approval Of Texas Women’s Health Program

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today issued the following statement regarding the Trump administration’s approval of the 1115 Waiver for Healthy Texas Women, reestablishing the federal partnership for Texas’ women’s health program:

“The Lone Star State is once again in partnership with the federal government to provide meaningful family planning and health services while fostering a culture of life,” said Governor Abbott. “This collaboration is a symbol of our commitment to championing the lives of Texas women. I am grateful to President Trump and his administration for approving this waiver, and for his commitment to protecting the unborn while providing much-needed health resources to Texas women.”

Healthy Texas Women (HTW) offers family planning and women’s health services to Texas women who earn less than 200% of the Federal Poverty Limit. In 2018, HTW served approximately 173,000 Texans. While this program is currently funded with state General Revenue, Texas submitted a Medicaid 1115 waiver application after President Trump took office, requesting federal matching funds for the HTW program. The 1115 Waiver had previously not been renewed under the Obama administration because Texas refused to fund abortion providers or their affiliates.

Texas will receive a 90/10 match for family planning services and will receive Texas’ current Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) for other women’s health services. The demonstration waiver was approved through December 2024, and will allow Texas to serve more than 200,000 clients a year. The HTW program is a part of Texas’ approach to address maternal mortality and morbidity concerns, and offers basic health care screenings and treatment for cholesterol, diabetes, high blood pressure and postpartum depression.

