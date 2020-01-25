Let’s have an election season we can be proud of

NEWS FLASH: In case you didn’t know, we are in election season. Over the course of the next few months, a number of talented and qualified local men and women will stake their claim to winning political office. To that, may the best man or woman win.

Election season also means there will be negative comments, truths and untruths along with the assorted backbiting and whispering that can turn a spirited competition into a cesspool.

We at The Post Newspaper will not be a part of it.

Freedom of speech is a cherished and important part of our nation. That will extend into our papers, as we do invite all candidates to consider The Post Newspaper a home for debate. Know that our pages welcome you, be it a column from yourself and/or a supporter, a breakdown of your success and advertising (definitely lots of advertising. Just saying…).

However, let it be known here and now that The Post Newspaper does not and will not endorse a candidate, nor will we deny a candidate their freedom of speech. We will not have any part of search and destroy agendas based on rumor and hearsay.

Equal time does exist in 2020, and it lives at The Post Newspaper.

At the end of the day, we all want what is best for our communities. Regardless of what you may see and hear in Washington or in other media outlets beyond ours, The Post Newspaper believes in fair play and being able to shake hands and respect each other despite our differences. Besides, the world would be a boring place if we all agreed on everything.

Let’s make this an election season we can be proud of, one that perhaps can be an example of how the process can be rewarding for all involved.



Thank You,



Brandon C. Williams, Editor, The Post Newspaper

David Day, Publisher

Jamie Day Megress, Design Supervisor

