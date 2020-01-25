TEXAS CITY-LA MARQUE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNOUNCES AWARD WINNERS AT THE 51st ANNIVERSARY BANQUET

The Board of Directors and Staff of the Texas City – La Marque Chamber of Commerce requests you come celebrate this spectacular fun-filled “Havana Nights” which includes friends, fantastic food and drinks, entertainment and awards. The 51st Annual Membership Banquet & Reception will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Doyle Convention Center.

2019 Chairman, Sergio Matute, Eastman Chemical, will pass the gavel to the 2020 Chairman, Rusty Plackemeier, Lyons & Plackemeier. The Chamber will install the 2020 Board of Directors, the 2019 Leadership Mainland graduates will receive their plaques, and we will be naming the Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Jimmy Hayley Community Service Award and Citizen of the Year. Recipients of the awards are as follows:

Outstanding Citizen

of the Year”

Mayor Matt Doyle,

City of Texas City

The Outstanding Citizen Award recognizes and honors individuals who strive toward the highest level of professional accomplishments and community volunteerism. Matthew T. Doyle excels in his profession, has devoted significant time and energy to improve the community’s quality of life, and has provided leadership to assist others in becoming involved in the community.



Jimmy Hayley “Community Service Award”

Bob Senter, Rust Ewing Insurance



The Jimmy Hayley Community Service Award is presented to a community leader – a living example of community partner who has consistently demonstrated qualities of compassion, and service to organizations and a variety of volunteer activities over the years. Bob Senter lives a life of community service and has served his community in many capacities. Bob has served on the TCISD Foundation for the Future for 10 years and on the Executive Board in the capacity of Treasurer.



“Large Business of the Year”

Valero

The Texas City – La Marque Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognize Valero as the 2019 Large Business of the Year. Safety, environmental responsibility, and community support are among Valero’s guiding principles. As proof, in the last few months alone, Valero has donated a forklift to the TCISD Industrial Trade Center, a delivery truck and gasoline for one year to the Salvation Army and awarded over $400,000 to area nonprofits and organizations benefitting children. The 470 Valero employees have the same high principles of community support as evidenced by their recognition of being the highest group of donors to the United Way Galveston County Mainland campaign. In addition to monetary contributions, employees of Valero have volunteered over 2,500 hours in 2019 benefitting many or our local organizations. Their commitment to the business community through their involvement and leadership of the Chamber has been invaluable.



“Small Business of the Year”

Land & Sea Services

The Texas City – La Marque Chamber of Commerce proudly awards the Small Business of the Year Award to Land & Sea Services. Land & Sea Services is a local, family-owned business that has been in operation in La Marque, Texas since 1993. Owners Larry Alexander and Chris Cotter and their families have led this company to the top of its game. As it grew, their solid reputation grew as well. They focused their services on marine salvage services, marine engines, and parts.

