Let’s improve America’s Heart Disease statistics Learn how to better protect your heart

By: Dr. Philip Keiser

Galveston County Local Health Authority

You might think heart disease only affects older adults, but you’d be wrong. In fact, conditions that lead to heart disease are developing at a younger age.



February marks American Heart Month, the perfect time to learn about risk factors and steps to take care of your heart.



Americans, ages 35-64, are at risk for heart disease earlier in life due to high rates in obesity and blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



The top three risk factors for heart disease are high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking/ tobacco use and half of all Americans have at least one of those risk factors. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women.



Millions of Americans suffer from high blood pressure and roughly half of those don’t have it under control. That’s one of the biggest risks for heart disease and stroke. High cholesterol may also increase the risk for heart disease.



Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, according to the CDC. More than 37 million U.S. adults are current smokers and thousands of young people start smoking each day. Smoking also damages blood vessels and can cause heart disease.



The good news is you’re in control. It’s not all doom and gloom. Controlling and preventing risk factors is also important for people who already have heart disease.



Adopt healthy eating habits

Healthy meals and snack options can help you avoid heart disease, and its complications. Fresh fruits, vegetables and foods low in saturated fats, trans fats, carbohydrates and cholesterol can help in the fight against heart disease. Most Americans eat far too much salt, which increases blood pressure. Reduce the amount of salt you consume by choosing low sodium options. Limit sugar, which can increase blood sugar levels by replacing sugary drinks like soda and juices with



-more-water or low-sugar alternatives.



Get active

Only one in five adults meets the Surgeon General’s physical guidelines of getting at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity a week. Aim for 30 minutes each day. You can even break up those 30 minutes into 10-minute blocks to better fit movement in your schedule.



A 10-minute walk can promote heart health, improve brain function, ease depression and help you breathe easier. Plus, a shot of endorphins can help you get through your day.



Staying active helps you keep your heart and blood vessels healthy, maintain a healthy weight and lower your blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar levels. More than one in three Americans – and one in six children ages 2-19 – are considered obese. Extra weight puts stress on your heart.



Take charge

Work with your health care team to manage conditions that could contribute to a higher risk of heart disease. This includes high blood pressure and high cholesterol.



If you don’t smoke, keep it that way. If you do, speak to your doctor about the best way to quit.



Dr. Philip Keiser is the local health authority of Galveston County, a position he was appointed to in October 2016. Authorized by Chapter 121.021 of the Texas Health and Safety Code, a local health authority is a physician appointed to administer state and local laws relating to public health within the appointing body’s jurisdiction.



