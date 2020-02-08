Free concert caps off week of celebrating American Music

A WEEK OF CELEBRATING AMERICAN MUSIC by Texas City ISD was capped off by a free concert at Blocker Middle School that featured Grammy Award winner Tony Lindsay and a group of acclaimed artists.

A Celebration of Music: A Tribute to Black History featured Lindsay, who was the lead singer for Santana for over 25 years. Music from the Motown era and classic New Orleans music were among the genres that were on display.

Students throughout TCISD had the opportunity to take part in a variety of group sessions, individual sessions and clinics with the group which included TCISD Fine Arts Director Mark Lyon on trombone during Thursday night’s concert.

The week also had four concerts on Wednesday, giving more than 4,000 TCISD students from Kindergarten through 12th grade an opportunity to listen while also giving them the chance to consider getting involved in music at some point during their time in school.

The guest musicians had the chance to work with a TCISD fine arts department that has produced five all-state band and choir students this year. It is expected that the Celebration of Music will become a yearly event for TCISD.



