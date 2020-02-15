TEXAS CITY – WHY I LOVE TEXAS CITY AND WHY I DO WHAT I DO!!!! Jami Clark

Jami Clark, Texas City Commissioner, District 4

I have been a resident of Texas City, since I was two years old, so, for almost 65 years. I graduated from TCHS in 1971 and married a TCHS 1970 graduate. We raised our two boys here, and they both graduated from TCHS. They both married girls that were TCHS graduates. Three of our four grown kids, work in the refineries here in different capacities. We have four grandchildren who we adore tremendously.

I was raised to give back to the community in which you live. I was always told that you can’t change things or have a voice, if you don’t get involved. So back in 1980, I was asked by Mayor Charles T. Doyle, to be on the Park Board. I was a stay at home mom and decided to take that step and become involved. I was on that board for 24 years. I went on to become Chairman of the Park and Recreation Board, now called Recreation and Tourism Board, for about 21 years. I watched Texas City grow during that time and was a part of the development of many new parks in our town. I would put that department up against any around for what we offer for our kids and adults. I only had to get off that board because I decided to run for city commissioner.

Also, during that time, Texas City formed the Cultural Arts Foundation, which I was asked to be on the board and after two years, became the Chair of that board and was chair for 10 years. I was in from the beginning of the creation of our annual Art Show, which has become a premier Art Show in this entire county.

I also served on the Civil Service Board until I made the decision to run for commissioner.

I also have been a board member of the TCISD Foundation for the Future, our education foundation for over 20 years. I am past president for four years, and this year, I am the Vice President. I have watched and helped this foundation grow from ground up. It is now over a million-dollar foundation that gives more than $200,000.00 back to our teachers every year. What a rewarding experience!!!!

I have served on the board of the TC-LM Chamber of Commerce.

I have been a devout member of St. Mary’s of the Miraculous Medal for almost 65 years. I am a Eucharist Minister, as well as the incoming President of our Altar Society, which has about 180 members. I have been president of this group four previous times.

As a commissioner since 2013, I have been a part of a huge growth, rebuilding and continual upkeep of our community. A new decade is beginning and for the first time in 16 years, we will have a new mayor leading us. Mayor Matt Doyle has lead us in the right direction and we, as a city, are financially stable, as well as moving in a positive direction, thanks to his great leadership and the leadership of our council.

We have seen a tremendous growth in new, affordable housing developments, and have seen an economic increase in our city, with Harbor Freight, Conn’s and Planet Fitness, to name a few, as well as good things coming to our old Mall of the Mainland and the old HEB shopping center. Not to leave out the beautiful improvements to our 6th Street – an ongoing project — as well as the continuing major park improvements.

We have done major sewage line replacements throughout our city. An aggressive push is ongoing to clean up blight within our city.

We continue to work with our Police and Fire Department to keep lines of communication open, as we all agree, the safety of our citizens is of upmost importance.

We, as a city, constantly work with our industry and our schools, and have formed a great partnership with both, which help keep our taxes down.

Employees of our city have longevity, which I believe, is a true testament to the way this city has been and continues to be run.

We are currently in the planning stages of getting pumps in Moses Lake to pump down the lake in the event of an impending storm, which will alleviate flooding in our city. Our screw pumps work fantastic and if we can get the lake pumped down, once the screw pumps are turned on, they will have plenty of room to pump water into the lake, which in turn, will keep our streets from flooding.

I am not one to “toot my own horn” and never have been. But I have been forced to do so because of a negative ad in Sunday’s edition of The Post, January 26, which basically slammed me and my job as a commissioner. As it said I have “FAILURE TO REPRESENT”, nothing could be farther from the truth. I have my phone number listed, and get calls all the time, and will go right out to check out the problem and pass it on to the proper person to try to get the problem solved. I check everything out before voting for or against anything and have done that since I became a Commissioner.

I am not going to go on about this, as this is the second time I have had to defend myself in this newspaper. Last year’s ad charged me with being against the school bond, when, in fact, I was on committees to help make sure that school bond got passed, which it did. Using similar tactics and approach, the current ad “Paid for by Coalition of Minorities” is charging me for “Failure to Represent.” All I can say is that my record speaks for itself.

I will always be available and open to any and all citizens and will do all I can to help keep our city moving in a positive direction. I have nothing to hide, and have always prided myself on being positive and not getting caught up in negative politics, comments, etc.

I ask for your support as I am running again for commissioner for District 4. Early Voting begins April 20 and runs through April 28. Election Day is May 2, 2020, from 7am to 7 pm.

I truly love Texas City and the great people in our community. Please consider voting for me and I promise I will do my very best for you and our community. “EXPERIENCE MATTERS”.

