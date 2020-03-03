The inaugural La Marque Kids Fish event will be March 7, 2020 at Highland Bayou Park in La Marque from 8:00am to 12:00pm. Citizens of La Marque are invited and encouraged to bring their children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, godchildren and neighborhood kids to participate in the event. The first 200 kids to register will receive a T-shirt, youth rod and stocked tackle box along with bait and lunch. Registration is full, but please visit kidsfish.cityoflamarque.org to be added to the waitlist.

