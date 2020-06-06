Three Acres Food Truck Park Wildflower Market

Three Acres Food Truck Park, located at 10648 FM 1764 in Santa Fe, will host a Wildflower Market from 10:00am to 3:00pm on June 13, 2020. This market will feature artisan vendors and boutiques with limited direct sales. Market items to include clothing, jewelry, home decor, garden gifts, Texas handmade, accessories, candles, yard art, soaps, and so much more. For more information, call 281-910-9817 or email at 3acresfoodpark@gmail.com.