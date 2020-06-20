Frances Durisseau’s, Inspirations

As we celebrate and honor our Fathers on this special day, many, like me, do not have their presence on this earth. I know when I lost my dad over 30 years ago, there is still a gaping hole in my heart that still aches. My dad was such a defining presence in my life. As the youngest of four girls, I was his tomboy. He taught me so many things, from how to increase my speed in running bases to all the various types of slides to use and when to use them to keep from getting tagged out when I played softball. He taught me how to shoot and safely use a rifle and I helped him load ammunition, especially before deer hunting season. I have so many memories of shared time that I treasure. Even though I have many children that celebrate this special day with their dad, after losing mine, I still feel his loss profoundly. If you are blessed to have your dad I hope you celebrate and honor him lavishly. The day may come when you no longer have that wonderful privilege. And to all of you who are dads that may be reading this, Happy Father’s Day to you. I am sending you a hug and my love today in honor of my dad, Joseph William Wingate Jr. I miss you daddy. I am and will always be Daddy’s Girl.