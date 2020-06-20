TIPS ON PROTESTING YOUR PROPERTY TAXES FROM GALVESTON COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR

Cheryl Johnson, Galveston County Tax Assessor-Collector

This Summer, Texans have the opportunity to protest their property tax valuations before their local Appraisal Review Board. Galveston County Tax Assessor-Collector, Cheryl Johnson is providing resources to taxpayers on how to protest their property tax valuations. These include a detailed document on the property tax protest process, including helpful tips to review and a worksheet to help you with your protest. You can find this information here.

DALLAS MAYOR DEMANDS DEFUNDING TAXPAYER-FUNDED LOBBYING EFFORTS, OTHER TEXAS CITIES MUST FOLLOW SUIT

In light of a major budget shortfall due to COVID-19 and amid calls to “defund police,” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson urged that the city “defund the bureaucracy.” Part of Johnson’s appeal included the cessation of a $200,000 taxpayer-funded lobbying expenditure for the 87th Legislature, calling such taxpayer funded lobbyists ineffective. Johnson’s letter to the City Manager and City Council marks the first time a mayor of a major Texas city has signaled an intent to end the abusive and wasteful practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying. I fully support Mayor Johnson’s request and urge all local entities in Texas to do the same! We must end taxpayer-funded lobbying by all means. You can see the full text of Mayor Johnson’s letter below: