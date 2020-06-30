Galveston ISD Hires Morgenroth as Assistant Superintendent of Business & Operations

From Galveston ISD

Galveston ISD is proud to announce the hiring of Connie Morgenroth, CPA, as assistant superintendent of business and operations. Her first day was Monday, June 29 and she is in charge of the district’s finance department along with operational departments including facilities, child nutrition, transportation, and information systems.

Morgenroth comes to Galveston ISD from Cypress-Fairbanks ISD in northwest Harris County where she served in a similar role representing more than 118,000 students in the state’s third largest district. She previously worked for Friendswood ISD as the assistant superintendent of business and operations, Santa Fe ISD as its CFO and Clear Creek ISD as the operations financial manager.

“I’m looking forward to working on the island,” says Morgenroth. “The Galveston ISD board of trustees has made great strides in recent years and I’m excited to work alongside Dr. Kelli Moulton who has been such a strong leader as the district’s superintendent.”



“We are fortunate to have someone with extensive local school district experience join our team,” remarks Moulton. “Connie is the kind of organizational leader we need as we provide the support services that lead to improved student outcomes.”

