Adopt a Pet from Galveston County Animal Resource Center (ARC)

DOG OF THE WEEK

Woody (A023492) is a 4 year old with beautiful markings

and handsome almond eyes. He weighs around 55 pounds

and LOVES to lounge in the pool. He has done well with

other dogs here at the ARC. He is handsome, loves to swim

and he’s friendly – he’s the complete package.

CAT OF THE WEEK

Hey there, I am Sarah Conner (A023410), a Domestic Short

Hair kitty with a gray tabby coat. I have been chosen to be

Spokescat this week. That sounds important and I am only

about 10 weeks old. A little bit more about this adorable

baby super-heroine: Sarah, her mom and littermates came

to the ARC and then spent some time in a foster home until the kittens were old enough to audition for their forever

homes.

ADOPTION DETAILS

Sarah Conner and Woody will be available for adoption

July 7-11, 2020 at the special rate of $42.50.

*The Animal Resource Center is operating this week by appointments. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please

call or email us at arc@gchd.org.

PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS

Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on

www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to arcpets.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City.