Adopt a Pet from Galveston County Animal Resource Center (ARC)
DOG OF THE WEEK
Woody (A023492) is a 4 year old with beautiful markings
and handsome almond eyes. He weighs around 55 pounds
and LOVES to lounge in the pool. He has done well with
other dogs here at the ARC. He is handsome, loves to swim
and he’s friendly – he’s the complete package.
CAT OF THE WEEK
Hey there, I am Sarah Conner (A023410), a Domestic Short
Hair kitty with a gray tabby coat. I have been chosen to be
Spokescat this week. That sounds important and I am only
about 10 weeks old. A little bit more about this adorable
baby super-heroine: Sarah, her mom and littermates came
to the ARC and then spent some time in a foster home until the kittens were old enough to audition for their forever
homes.
ADOPTION DETAILS
Sarah Conner and Woody will be available for adoption
July 7-11, 2020 at the special rate of $42.50.
*The Animal Resource Center is operating this week by appointments. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please
call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS
Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.
Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on
www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to arcpets.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City.
