TEMPORARY WAIVER OF VEHICLE TITLE AND REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS REMAINS IN EFFECT

Texans still get a break from certain vehicle title and

registration requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The temporary waiver announced by Governor Greg Abbott on March 16, 2020, remains in effect.

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV)

will provide a notification when normal services resume, allowing the public 60 days from then to conduct any overdue title and registration transactions.

The waiver covers the following services:

• Initial vehicle registration.

• Vehicle registration renewal.

• Vehicle titling.

• Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards.

• 30-day temporary permits.

Texans with overdue transactions are encouraged

to renew their registration online at www.TxDMV.gov

and www.Texas.gov, or by mail.

Most in-person vehicle title and registration services are handled by county tax offices. For the status of

county tax offices, Texans should visit www.TxDMV.

gov/covid-19 or contact their county tax office directly.

The following transactions are available in-person

by appointment only at TxDMV regional service centers:

• Replacement titles.

• Bonded title notices of determination.

• Title histories.

• Temporary permits.

• Assigned/reassigned numbers.

• Registration refund authorizations.

• Investigation and resolution of Texas title errors.

To schedule a same-day or next day appointment, visit www.TxDMV.

gov/appointment. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles does

not issue driver licenses or state ID cards. Texans should contact

the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for these services