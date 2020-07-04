TEMPORARY WAIVER OF VEHICLE TITLE AND REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS REMAINS IN EFFECT
Texans still get a break from certain vehicle title and
registration requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The temporary waiver announced by Governor Greg Abbott on March 16, 2020, remains in effect.
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV)
will provide a notification when normal services resume, allowing the public 60 days from then to conduct any overdue title and registration transactions.
The waiver covers the following services:
• Initial vehicle registration.
• Vehicle registration renewal.
• Vehicle titling.
• Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards.
• 30-day temporary permits.
Texans with overdue transactions are encouraged
to renew their registration online at www.TxDMV.gov
and www.Texas.gov, or by mail.
Most in-person vehicle title and registration services are handled by county tax offices. For the status of
county tax offices, Texans should visit www.TxDMV.
gov/covid-19 or contact their county tax office directly.
The following transactions are available in-person
by appointment only at TxDMV regional service centers:
• Replacement titles.
• Bonded title notices of determination.
• Title histories.
• Temporary permits.
• Assigned/reassigned numbers.
• Registration refund authorizations.
• Investigation and resolution of Texas title errors.
To schedule a same-day or next day appointment, visit www.TxDMV.
gov/appointment. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles does
not issue driver licenses or state ID cards. Texans should contact
the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for these services
