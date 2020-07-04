HOUSTON-GALVESTON COUNCIL SEEKS COORDINATION ON I-45 PROJECT

The Houston-Galveston Area Council (H-GAC) voted on June 26 to develop an agreement among several area stakeholders to coordinate on the North Houston Highway Improvement Project (NHHIP). More than $3 billion in improvements by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are planned for Segment 3 of the highway project.

H-GAC’s memorandum of understanding (MOU) would include its Transportation Policy Council, TxDOT, the city of Houston,

Harris County, and the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO).

The final MOU will need to be approved by H-GAC’s Transportation Policy Council and the other participants.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner previously expressed concerns to the Texas Transportation Commission, which oversees TxDOT, over the environmental impact of Segments 1 and 2 on neighborhoods.