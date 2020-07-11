Frances Durisseau

We have been in such chaotic, scary and unprecedented months of late. You need to allow yourself to believe. I know that it’s easy to become discouraged and at times to give in to the negativity that seems to be abounding. But I’d just like to encourage you to hold on to the good things in your life, the things that are real and that you can truly believe in! Those are the things that will keep you strong in these times of difficult circumstances that seem to stick around too long. Keep believing. Keep hoping. You are stronger than you think. Replace the bitterness, resentment, fear, anger and condemnation with contentment, satisfaction, courage, thankfulness and acceptance, and you will find peace, even in the midst of the chaos and difficulties of these very difficult days.