In Our Prayers
July 21
Dr. Richard Robert Klein
Born April 17, 1943
John Kusnerik
Born January 18, 1930
Coline McGehee
Born March 11, 1924
Fred Sandberg
Born September 21, 1936
Neva Sartain
Born September 6, 1933
Margaret Tutt
Born March 7, 1927
July 22
Jim Chionsini
founder of Granite Publications
Shelia Devona
Born July 12, 1959
Delnor Emry
Born December 5, 1942
Jimmy C. Esteban
Born July 10, 1981
Lucia Gonzalez
Born March 4, 1940
Petra Hix
Born February 14, 1930
Melvin Bo Johnson Sr.
Born December 9, 1961
Eddie Taylor
Born January 15, 1931
July 23
Charles “Charlie Boy” Ball
Born July 15, 1949
John Briscoe
Born April 18, 1958
Severiano Buendia
Born February 14, 1972
Aurora Olveda
Born October 19, 1957
Tereise Roberson
Born February 21, 1930
Richard Rushing Jr.
Born December 30, 1970
Rosella Scott
Born March 2, 1935
James Kendrick Sheppard
Born May 6, 1924
James Stepanski
Born June 1, 1948
July 24
Robert “Bob” Leroy Blanchard
Born November 11, 1940
Mary Louise Darden
Born October 22, 1962
Jeffrey Lawrence Girouard
Born August 10, 1969
Mary Ann Vento Montalbano
Born March 9, 1931
Karen Eudean (Lowe) Stellhorn
Born June 11, 1936
Janet Mary (Harris) Turbes
Born June 3, 1950
July 25
Charles Thomas Honc
Born September 21, 1925
Garrett “Cotton” Miller
Born February 20, 1933
John Johnston
Born June 7, 1930
James S. Thompson
Born December 19, 1945
Pauline Jean Llaneza Williams
Born July 18, 1931
July 26
Byron “Lee” Biscamp
Born August 21, 1966
Celenia Fairchild
Born June 28, 1939
Thelma Hawkins
Born June 22, 1942
Frank Andrew Huvar
Born November 30, 1935
Sarah Jo Martino
Born November 8, 1985
James William Rice
Born May 14, 1932
Ralph Snarr
Born February 26, 1972
Scott Wilson Sr.
Born December 12, 1921
July 27
Wilma Beatrice Asemota
Born August 26, 1948
David “Dew” McCalla Dampman
Born December 2, 1944
James Harry Fristch
Born August 25, 1939
Mary LeCompte
Born May 17, 1932
Bobbie Joe Lyons
Born October 5, 1940
Jose Rodriguez Jr.
Born October 15, 1949
In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 for details.
Leave a Comment