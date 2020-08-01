Adopt A Pet from Galveston County Animal resource Center

DOG OF THE WEEK

Smoke (A023271) is a handsome, 4 year old, male. He is

a short and thick boy who loves attention! He is always just

one of the happies fellas you could meet. He has done really

well with other dogs here at the ARC. If you are looking for

someone to brighten your day, Smoke is your guy

CAT OF THE WEEK

Edna Mode (A023383) is a beautiful, spayed, 4 year old

with a lovely blue tabby coat. She came to the ARC with

her nursing kittens. She has since raised all of her babies

and they have all been adopted now it is her turn! She enjoys your company and loves when you give her sweet pets!

Come by the ARC to meet this wonderful gal!

ADOPTION DETAILS

Edna Mode and Smoke will be available for adoption August 4-8, 2020 at the special rate of $42.50.

*The Animal Resource Center is operating this week by appointments. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please

call or email us at arc@gchd.org.

PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS

Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.

To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to arcpets.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on

www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.