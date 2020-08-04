Texas City High School aquatics team annual parent orientation meeting

The Texas City High School aquatics team will hold its annual parent orientation meeting for both new and returning parents on August 6, 2020 outside the Doyle Natatorium beginning at 6:00pm. We will cover joining the team, tryouts, new team regulations, the yearly schedule, and much more.



If your kid is interested in joining the TCHS Aquatics program to either swim, dive or play water polo, then this meeting is for you. Bring any questions you might have, as the coaches will answer them all. The Booster Club will also be present and signing up new members. Bring a chair, we are having the meeting outside the Natatorium under the trees.

For more information, visit the Texas City High School Aquatics Facebook page.